Whittier Trust Co Has Trimmed Holding in American Wtr Wks Co New Com (AWK) by $562,120 as Share Price Rose; Nrg Energy (NRG) Holder Community Bank Of Raymore Cut Holding

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (AWK) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 4,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 146,233 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.96M, down from 151,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $124.24. About 870,311 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week; 20/04/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c Vs. 41.5c; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission; 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 25/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Missouri American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES GENERAL RATE CASE REQUEST; 24/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces Winners of 2018 Emergency Responders Grants; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Water Works Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWK)

Community Bank Of Raymore decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore sold 19,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 602,930 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.18M, down from 622,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.44. About 1.50M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Trust Commerce holds 0.01% or 2,190 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation accumulated 158,245 shares. The California-based First Foundation has invested 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 3,735 are owned by Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor. Waverton Invest Mngmt reported 0.06% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 197,161 shares. 5,482 are owned by Advisor Partners Limited Liability Corp. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation holds 19,759 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel invested in 2,460 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0.07% or 38,631 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited invested 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Gamco Et Al stated it has 28,337 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pacific Global Invest Mgmt has invested 0.36% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 755,163 shares.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $233.04M for 24.08 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nushares Etf Tr Nuveen Esg Midcp by 10,930 shares to 34,430 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 12,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold NRG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 234.04 million shares or 13.56% less from 270.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zimmer Prtnrs Lp owns 500,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.1% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Peapack Gladstone Corp has invested 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Jane Street Gru Limited holds 0% or 8,042 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 378,495 were reported by Beach Point Mgmt L P. Benjamin F Edwards And, a Missouri-based fund reported 5,766 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 75,788 shares. Washington Tru State Bank holds 0.62% or 108,395 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 191,784 shares. Tci Wealth reported 333 shares. Weiss Multi reported 0.23% stake. Natixis Advsr LP holds 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 32,910 shares. Pggm Investments accumulated 36,560 shares.