Whittier Trust Co Has Raised Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) Position By $371,950; Conmed (CNMD) Shorts Lowered By 1.31%

Conmed Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) had a decrease of 1.31% in short interest. CNMD's SI was 1.01 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.31% from 1.03M shares previously. With 243,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Conmed Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD)'s short sellers to cover CNMD's short positions. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $95.02. About 146,095 shares traded. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 19.51% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500.

Whittier Trust Co increased Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) stake by 2.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co acquired 865 shares as Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW)'s stock rose 14.65%. The Whittier Trust Co holds 39,333 shares with $16.94 million value, up from 38,468 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co Com now has $48.90B valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $9.89 during the last trading session, reaching $530.09. About 602,203 shares traded or 10.76% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity. Shares for $216,035 were bought by FETTIG JEFF M on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 4,637 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 4,565 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Suncoast Equity Management accumulated 503 shares. Field Main Bancorporation has 0.04% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 100 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 5,258 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.12% or 7.21 million shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Management stated it has 13,362 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Limited has invested 0.5% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Jpmorgan Chase And Communication holds 0.11% or 1.26 million shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset accumulated 5,588 shares. 2,637 are held by First Citizens Retail Bank Com. Albert D Mason reported 1.09% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 3,060 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd reported 0.03% stake. 379 are owned by Perkins Coie Tru.

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams has $55000 highest and $435 lowest target. $498.85’s average target is -5.89% below currents $530.09 stock price. Sherwin-Williams had 24 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. Argus Research maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, makes, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.69 billion. The firm offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It has a 98.16 P/E ratio. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures.

Among 3 analysts covering Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Conmed Corp has $9900 highest and $87 lowest target. $92.67’s average target is -2.47% below currents $95.02 stock price. Conmed Corp had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 1. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, February 27.

