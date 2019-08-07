Whittier Trust Co Has Raised Its Position in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) by $335,278 as Share Price Declined; Wilen Investment Management Has Increased Its Kraton Perform (KRA) Stake by $1.59 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 6,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 607,502 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.80 million, up from 601,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 20.71 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kraton Perform (KRA) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 51,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The institutional investor held 144,002 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 92,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kraton Perform for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $861.78M market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.18. About 172,651 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q REV. $502.4M, EST. $481.0M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kraton Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRA); 08/03/2018 – KRATON: EURO TRANCHE PROCEEDS, CASH WERE USED TO PREPAY $185M; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $502.4 MLN VS $458.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kraton Corp EUR Unsecd Nts ‘B’ (Recovery Rtg: ‘5’); 08/03/2018 – KRATON COMMITTED TO NET DEBT LEVERAGE BELOW 4 TURNS BY END FY18; 20/03/2018 – Kraton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Completion Of Refinancing Transactions; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q EPS 68c

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 3,113 shares to 105,633 shares, valued at $20.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (NYSE:AEP) by 32,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,700 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Short Term Treas (VGSH).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

