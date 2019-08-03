Whittier Trust Co Has Raised Holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by $7.43 Million as Valuation Rose; As Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Share Value Rose, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Upped Holding

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by 200.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 42,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 63,329 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15M, up from 21,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $193.01. About 1.79 million shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) by 79.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 6,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $144.87. About 493,636 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M

