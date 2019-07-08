Whittier Trust Co Has Lowered Its Automatic Data Processing Income (ADP) Position; Avinger (AVGR) Sellers Increased By 92.75% Their Shorts

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) had an increase of 92.75% in short interest. AVGR’s SI was 1.78M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 92.75% from 923,300 shares previously. With 3.34M avg volume, 1 days are for Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s short sellers to cover AVGR’s short positions. The SI to Avinger Inc’s float is 7.61%. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 517,657 shares traded or 25.29% up from the average. Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) has declined 59.02% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.45% the S&P500.

Whittier Trust Co decreased Automatic Data Processing Income (ADP) stake by 5.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co sold 2,327 shares as Automatic Data Processing Income (ADP)’s stock rose 5.92%. The Whittier Trust Co holds 40,921 shares with $6.54M value, down from 43,248 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing Income now has $71.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $164.48. About 223,073 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, makes, and sells image-guided and catheter systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $18.49 million. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.39 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co increased Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) stake by 35,143 shares to 427,065 valued at $65.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nushares Etf Tr Nuveen Esg Smlcp stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 27,139 shares. Anthem Inc. Com (NYSE:ANTM) was raised too.

