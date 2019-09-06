Whittier Trust Co Has Lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv Sponsored Adr (BUD) Stake by $320,964; Stock Price Rose; Public Svc Enterprise Grp (PEG) Holder Valley National Advisers Has Decreased Position as Stock Price Declined

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp (PEG) by 36.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 5,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 9,273 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, down from 14,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $60.57. About 587,426 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 31/05/2018 – PSEG PLANS TO INVEST $14B TO $17B OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REACHED SETTLEMENT OF GSMP II FILING WITH NJ BPU STAFF; 24/04/2018 – PSEG: PSEG Solar Source owns 23 solar facilities in 14 states with a total capacity of 414 MWs; 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Public Service Enterprise Group Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 01/05/2018 – PSEG: Bird’s eye view of the PSEG Jacksonville Solar Farm. One of 23 solar facilities PSEG Solar Source has developed in…; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP- PROGRAM INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.9 BLN IN ENERGY EFFICIENCY, ELECTRIC VEHICLE INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY STORAGE; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 27/03/2018 – PSEG Cork Oak Solar Energy Center Goes Online

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv Sponsored Adr (BUD) by 48.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 3,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 3,981 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 7,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $93.24. About 570,833 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, up 82.93% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $3.00B for 15.54 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) by 7,692 shares to 80,402 shares, valued at $12.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackbaud Inc Com (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Lc accumulated 0.01% or 3,633 shares. M Holdings, a Oregon-based fund reported 3,282 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation reported 10,657 shares. 7,549 were accumulated by Investec Asset North America Incorporated. Huntington Bancorp has 1,884 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 1,316 shares. Moreover, Iat Reinsurance Ltd has 0.16% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 11,000 shares. National Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 156,699 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 6,135 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 70,500 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 1,334 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Incorporated reported 17,105 shares. 27,400 were accumulated by Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $159 activity.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $349.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 9,945 shares to 25,831 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX) by 8,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square Cap Limited Liability owns 25,047 shares. Washington Trust holds 3,630 shares. Hussman Strategic Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Aviance Mngmt Lc reported 1,506 shares. Salem Counselors Incorporated holds 0% or 668 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp has 0.01% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Arvest Bancorporation Trust Division holds 212,897 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. First has invested 0.05% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 136,841 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com accumulated 490,835 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na reported 50,578 shares. Highlander Cap Ltd stated it has 318 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Numerixs Incorporated reported 4,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.07M shares. Twin Capital Mgmt stated it has 179,110 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings.