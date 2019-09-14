Whittier Trust Co Has Lifted Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Position; Pl Capital Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Synchrony Finl (SYF)

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 7,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 708,746 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.94M, up from 700,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 271,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06 million, up from 261,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 3.64 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video)

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamonds Tr Unit Ser 1 (DIA) by 3,050 shares to 24,910 shares, valued at $6.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl A (BRKA) by 16 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Global Intermediate Credit Index (CIU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 29.43M are owned by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Tiger Mngmt Ltd Company invested 12.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cim Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,985 shares. Lone Pine holds 7.38M shares or 6.15% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 3.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ironwood Counsel Ltd holds 6.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 127,556 shares. Kingdon Lc, New York-based fund reported 288,567 shares. Systematic Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 29,404 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt holds 1.03% or 22,305 shares. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 4.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 371,230 shares. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Ltd reported 21,174 shares stake. Madison Investment stated it has 281,224 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Crestwood Ltd Liability Co reported 657,704 shares stake. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Harbour Inv Mngmt Counsel stated it has 28,017 shares or 3.87% of all its holdings.

