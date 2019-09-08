Whittier Trust Co Has Lifted Its Hess Com (HES) Position by $641,460; Arqule (ARQL) Position Increased by Bvf Inc

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 78,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 6.31 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.22M, up from 6.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 1.28 million shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $336 MLN INCLUDING UPFRONT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – ArQule is Entitled to Receive Staggered Single-Digit to Double-Digit Royalties on Net Sales Upon Commercialization; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Expects to End 2018 With $40M-$42M in Cash, Securities; 06/03/2018 ARQULE INC ARQL.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1.50 FROM $1.40; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $336M INCLUDING UPFRONT; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, CO MAY HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO PROMOTE DERAZANTINIB IN U.S. DIRECTLY; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Eligible to Receive Up to $336M Including Upfront, Regulatory and Comml Milestone Payments; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 24c; 17/04/2018 – Basilea licenses late-stage oncology drug candidate derazantinib from ArQule

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Hess Corp Com (HES) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 10,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 209,439 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61M, up from 198,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Hess Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $64.04. About 3.53M shares traded or 24.24% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.7B; 08/05/2018 – Hess Ranked Top Oil and Gas Company on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending; 26/04/2018 – Hess Acquires Interest in New Acreage Offshore Guyana; 05/03/2018 – Oil from shale will be resilient with oil at $50 -Hess CEO; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION $245M TO $255M; 05/03/2018 – SHALE, DEEPWATWER WON’T BE ENOUGHT TO MEET FUTURE DEMAND: HESS; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 E&P CAPITAL & EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES $2.1B; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback, Winning Peace with Activist Investor–Update

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 12,079 shares to 402,011 shares, valued at $12.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts (EEM) by 48,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,865 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Health Care Sel (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Td Asset reported 0.01% stake. 274 were accumulated by Parkside Fincl Bank And Trust. Mitchell Group Inc stated it has 3.45% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 76,643 were reported by Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc. Int Investors holds 750,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Horizon Ltd invested in 0.01% or 4,581 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 11,129 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 297,779 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 10,000 shares. 25,432 are held by Van Eck Assoc. 43,632 are held by Mutual Of America Cap Management Llc.