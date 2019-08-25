Whittier Trust Co Has Decreased Six Flags Entmt New Com (SIX) Position By $1.62 Million; Martin Currie LTD Has Decreased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake By $2.61 Million

Martin Currie Ltd decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 20.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd sold 29,696 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 117,077 shares with $10.35M value, down from 146,773 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $126.37B valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 3.79 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx

Whittier Trust Co decreased Six Flags Entmt Corp New Com (SIX) stake by 98.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co sold 33,767 shares as Six Flags Entmt Corp New Com (SIX)’s stock declined 1.93%. The Whittier Trust Co holds 512 shares with $25,000 value, down from 34,279 last quarter. Six Flags Entmt Corp New Com now has $4.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $57.88. About 932,233 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China

Whittier Trust Co increased Nushares Etf Tr Nuveen Esg Smlcp stake by 15,000 shares to 27,139 valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Esg Op stake by 7,750 shares and now owns 15,250 shares. Ishares S&P Small Cap 600 (IJR) was raised too.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.88 million for 6.26 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Six Flags Entertainment New (NYSE:SIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Six Flags Entertainment New has $6200 highest and $49 lowest target. $59’s average target is 1.94% above currents $57.88 stock price. Six Flags Entertainment New had 10 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 1, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) on Wednesday, June 19 to “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cramer’s Battle Of Amusement Park Stocks: Cedar Fair Vs. Six Flags – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sunny days seen for Six Flags Entertainment – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Amira Nature Foods, Ltd Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 20-F Filing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What You Should Know About Aptiv PLC’s (NYSE:APTV) 1.1% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Intl has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 18.69% above currents $81.22 stock price. Philip Morris Intl had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Monday, March 25. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $74 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $100 target. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. Bank of America upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $9400 target in Friday, May 17 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bernstein recommends Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. The insider Kunst Michael R. bought $211,675.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Troy Asset Management Limited stated it has 2.19M shares or 9.48% of all its holdings. Highland Limited Com owns 3,189 shares. Waverton Investment Management Ltd invested in 13,389 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 0.14% stake. Minnesota-based Sns Financial Grp Inc Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). National Pension Serv stated it has 1.47 million shares. Intll Investors reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 7,406 are owned by Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt. Brown Brothers Harriman Co has 2.14 million shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Captrust stated it has 36,128 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Nbt Bancshares N A Ny holds 0.67% or 41,531 shares. Northside Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Co owns 0.13% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 10,051 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 266,716 shares stake.

Martin Currie Ltd increased Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 5,636 shares to 156,520 valued at $25.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Linde Plc stake by 31,444 shares and now owns 117,164 shares. Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) was raised too.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 14.82 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.