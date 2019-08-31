Whittier Trust Co Has Decreased Its Stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) by $2.46 Million as Stock Value Declined; Blume Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Cvs (CVS) as Share Price Declined

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 36,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 120,291 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.24 million, down from 156,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 2.56 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 21,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 92,015 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, up from 70,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.03M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Bank & Trust & Co holds 5,749 shares. 5,228 were reported by Brookstone. Shufro Rose Communication Limited Com owns 12,664 shares. Ulysses Management Limited Liability Company invested in 20,000 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 98,155 shares. Advsr Asset Incorporated has invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sigma Planning has invested 0.15% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 3,740 are held by Guardian Life Insurance Of America. Chevy Chase Hldg holds 0.31% or 1.38M shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co reported 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hl Fincl Service reported 1.68 million shares. Ameritas Prtnrs accumulated 23,247 shares. Olstein Capital Mngmt Lp holds 1.57% or 177,000 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,217 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Global Timber (WOOD) by 43,335 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $64,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 28,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,535 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK).

