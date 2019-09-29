Whittier Trust Co Has Decreased Its American Wtr Wks Co New Com (AWK) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Stock Rose While Manikay Partners Has Decreased Its Stake

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (AWK) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 4,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 146,233 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.96 million, down from 151,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $124.24. About 870,311 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 02/04/2018 – Desalination Project Environmental Reports Released; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Sacramento; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Rev $761M; 24/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces Winners of 2018 Emergency Responders Grants; 27/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Encourages Customers to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES GENERAL RATE CASE REQUEST; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF UNIT’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 275,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.06M, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 786,502 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 03/04/2018 – Coal Exposure a Plus for BHP, Says RBC –Market Talk; 26/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX – IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT DRP WILL OPERATE FOR FY2018 FINAL DIVIDEND; 07/05/2018 – BHP’s Balhuizen Sees Oil Markets Rebalancing in 2018 (Video); 18/04/2018 – Adelaide Brighton Pens Fresh Cement, Lime Supply Deal with BHP; 06/03/2018 – BHP Exec: Shale has Limited Shelf Life — CERAWeek Market Talk; 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News; 29/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – BHP BILLITON MITSUBISHI ALLIANCE TO SELL GREGORY CRINUM MINE TO SOJITZ CORP FOR A$100 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton cuts iron ore production forecast; 23/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Federal Court in Brazil Gives 66 More Days for Samarco Damn Settlement; 20/03/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Top trading houses speak at commodities conference

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 93,750 shares to 281,250 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (NYSE:UN) by 12,017 shares to 15,243 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coresite Rlty Corp Com (NYSE:COR) by 2,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $233.04 million for 24.08 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.