Whittier Trust Co Has Cut Holding in Oracle Com (ORCL) by $612,248; Covenant Multifamily Offices Has Lifted Its Holding in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) by $1.19 Million

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co analyzed 10,933 shares as the company's stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 155,483 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86M, down from 166,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $53.37. About 14.58 million shares traded or 5.84% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500.

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc bought 15,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 93,218 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.14 million, up from 77,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.33. About 7.70 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – Exxon CEO: Trump tariffs move us ‘in the opposite direction’ from tax cut and deregulation benefits; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs And Ca holds 64,061 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. First Fin State Bank owns 88,888 shares. Btc Mngmt invested 0.71% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc holds 1.53% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 2.21M shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 22,384 shares. Missouri-based Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.78% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Family Management invested in 1.38% or 45,937 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management invested in 16,954 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 1.88% or 466,443 shares. Citizens And Northern Corporation has 1.68% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sta Wealth Management Lc reported 95,450 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 10.61 million shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Barnett And holds 2,415 shares. Moody Savings Bank Division holds 0.63% or 290,253 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold Co holds 1.56% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 139,976 shares.

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $456.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 5,871 shares to 17,479 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 12,972 shares to 217,680 shares, valued at $13.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 58,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON).