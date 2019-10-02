Whittier Trust Co Has Boosted Its Coresite Rlty Com (COR) Stake by $316,135; Stock Declined; Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Increased Its Beazer Homes Usa (Call) (BZH) Position

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp Com (COR) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 2,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 50,595 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.83M, up from 47,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Coresite Rlty Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.75. About 81,744 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (BZH) by 325.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 765,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.61M, up from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.49. About 165,236 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold COR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 32.60 million shares or 2.52% less from 33.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 19,048 were accumulated by Pnc Finance Svcs Group Inc. Reaves W H Co invested 0.69% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 654,092 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 7,774 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.03% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Comerica Comml Bank invested 0.02% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). 9,800 are held by Honeywell Inc. Spirit Of America Management Corporation New York owns 33,625 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Lc owns 98,298 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 10,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cap Fincl Advisers holds 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) or 5,619 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 4 shares. Asset Management One Co has 70,791 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems reported 7,436 shares.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Sm Cp Val Etf (VBR) by 2,688 shares to 28,540 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL) by 11,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,853 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ).

More notable recent CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CoreSite: Not Much Room For Multiple Expansion – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coresite: Deconstructing A REIT Juggernaut – Seeking Alpha” published on October 15, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “LADWP and CoreSite Announce Major Energy Savings – Business Wire” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CoreSite Enables Enterprises with Direct, Private Connectivity between VMware and AWS – Business Wire” published on November 28, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Analog Devices, Blackstone, Bloom Energy, Cleveland-Cliffs, Ford, Micron, PG&E, Snap, VMWare and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

More notable recent Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) CEO Allan Merrill on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “36 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Beazer Homes USA, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Beazer Homes USA, Inc. â€“ BZH – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Banging The Drum For Beazer Homes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2018.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S) by 1.50M shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 4.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Emissions Soluts In (ADES).