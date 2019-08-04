Whittier Trust Co Has Boosted Its Assurant Com (AIZ) Holding; Special Opportunities Fund (SPE) Has 1 Sentiment

Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 9 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 9 sold and reduced holdings in Special Opportunities Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 2.04 million shares, up from 2.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Special Opportunities Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

Whittier Trust Co increased Assurant Inc Com (AIZ) stake by 193.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co acquired 5,000 shares as Assurant Inc Com (AIZ)’s stock rose 20.43%. The Whittier Trust Co holds 7,582 shares with $720,000 value, up from 2,582 last quarter. Assurant Inc Com now has $6.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $111.08. About 360,846 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – OFFERING IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON CONSUMMATION OF DEAL OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED; 08/03/2018 – ASSURANT SEES NET PROCEEDS ABOUT $240.6M; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT TARGETS OPER EPS GROWTH BEYOND 2018; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.12B; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Assurant Inc Rating To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ASSURANT’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,638.6 MLN VS $1,551.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Assurant Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-1

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. The company has market cap of $118.67 million. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. It currently has negative earnings. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. for 390,154 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc owns 279,461 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.25% invested in the company for 594,180 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Css Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 224,098 shares.

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.96. About 6,112 shares traded. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Bulldog Investors to Solicit Proxies for Annual Meeting of Vertical Capital Income Fund – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SPE: Regular Distribution Imminent – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Special Opportunities Fund: Buying Discounted Funds With An Extra Discount And Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Special Opportunities Fund Declares Distributions Under Managed Distribution Plan – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Interview With Phil Goldstein And Andrew Dakos Of Bulldog Investors, Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 22,811 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts owns 8,169 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd reported 27 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 34,344 shares. Hennessy Advsrs holds 167,500 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Tower Research Lc (Trc) accumulated 0.01% or 2,609 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communications Limited reported 12,037 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 0.01% or 3,037 shares. Asset Mngmt owns 2,164 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kwmg Llc owns 0.05% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 1,967 shares. Ghp Advisors Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Andra Ap stated it has 0.17% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Element Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 4.36% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 1.51 million shares. Utd Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

More notable recent Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Assurant, Inc.’s (NYSE:AIZ) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Shareholders Booked A 42% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Assurant Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividends on its Common and Preferred Stock – Business Wire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Assurant (AIZ) Announces 2019 Property Catastrophe Reinsurance Program – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Whittier Trust Co decreased Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BUD) stake by 3,821 shares to 3,981 valued at $335,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) stake by 35,268 shares and now owns 209,272 shares. Cvs Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) was reduced too.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $772.36 million activity. 7.87M shares were sold by TPG Advisors VI-AIV – Inc., worth $772.36M.