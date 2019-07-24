Whittier Trust Co Decreased Stake in Bp Amoco P L C Sponsored Adr (BP) as Share Value Declined; Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Market Value Rose While Accuvest Global Advisors Has Lowered Position by $1.18 Million

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Bp Amoco P L C Sponsored Adr (BP) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 9,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,476 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 41,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Bp Amoco P L C Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.15. About 7.31 million shares traded or 34.86% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 13/04/2018 – Norwegian major Statoil eyes future projects with Mexico’s Pemex; 08/04/2018 – BP, OMAN OIL TO DEVELOP 2ND PHASE OF GHAZEER: OMAN NEWS; 19/04/2018 – BP Sanctions Satellite Cluster Project Offshore India; 10/05/2018 – UK 10-Year Gilt Yield Falls 1 Bp After BOE Rate Decision; 10/04/2018 – BP: Fields Expected to Come on Stream in 2020; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS BOTH FIELDS ARE EXPECTED TO COME ON STREAM IN 2020; 29/03/2018 – AUSTRIAN FX HOUSEHOLD CREDIT DOWN 370 BP TO 10.8% OF TOTAL; 17/04/2018 – BP Midstream Partners LP Declares Increased First Quarter 2018 Distribution; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 22/05/2018 – BP TO CUT 3 PCT OF UPSTREAM WORKFORCE, SAID IT WOULD REDUCE ITS UPSTREAM WORKFORCE BY ABOUT 540 OVER THE COURSE OF THIS YEAR- FT

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 11,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,633 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $482,000, down from 16,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $112.56. About 6.84M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. 22,264 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $2.20 million on Tuesday, February 12. 1.21M shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77 million on Wednesday, February 13. 41,088 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $3.90M were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of stock. $1.98M worth of stock was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.55 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fincl Services has invested 1.81% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Blackhill Capital Incorporated reported 45,671 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Westchester Mgmt has invested 3.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Uss Mngmt Limited holds 131,800 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 0.1% or 6,264 shares in its portfolio. Court Place Advisors Lc owns 3% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 71,416 shares. Tobam invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bessemer Inc reported 0.71% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Parthenon Ltd Liability Corporation holds 165,483 shares or 3.85% of its portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) has invested 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Csat Advisory Lp reported 0.14% stake. Markston International Ltd Liability Com holds 0.62% or 51,033 shares in its portfolio. Natl Pension Ser invested in 2.34M shares or 0.94% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested 0.77% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $184.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 348 shares to 756 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 4,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) by 7,692 shares to 80,402 shares, valued at $12.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Small Cap 600 (IJR) by 48,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG).

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 2.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.85 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.83 billion for 11.79 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.57% EPS growth.

