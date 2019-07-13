Whittier Trust Co Decreased Position in American Wtr Wks Co New Com (AWK) as Shares Rose; Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Maintains Holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 46,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 163,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 116,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.9. About 190,703 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 41.66% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (AWK) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 34,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,121 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.76M, down from 185,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $116.63. About 1.01M shares traded or 11.12% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 20/03/2018 – Missouri American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 13/04/2018 – ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER TO BUY ALTON REGIONAL WASTEWATER SYSTEM; 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum; 19/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 09/05/2018 – American Water Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 7 Days; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia Amer Water Files General Rate Case Request With Public Service Commission; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER: AFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 30/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.37M for 31.02 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,326 shares to 607,502 shares, valued at $32.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 14,236 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 3.75M shares. Vigilant Mngmt Lc owns 500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 2,365 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has 8,325 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 2,122 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.21% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 269,800 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.08% or 627,086 shares. Manchester Management Llc holds 9,993 shares. Welch Forbes Lc holds 0.02% or 7,756 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset LP reported 13,494 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 843,668 shares. 7,120 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca). Rhode Island-based Coastline Company has invested 0.17% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

