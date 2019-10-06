Whittier Trust Co Decreased Oracle Com (ORCL) Holding; Coty Class A (COTY) Shorts Decreased By 10.4%

Coty Inc Class A (NYSE:COTY) had a decrease of 10.4% in short interest. COTY’s SI was 36.91M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 10.4% from 41.20 million shares previously. With 11.80 million avg volume, 3 days are for Coty Inc Class A (NYSE:COTY)’s short sellers to cover COTY’s short positions. The SI to Coty Inc Class A’s float is 8.39%. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 1.85 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Coty Inc Rtgs Unchanged By Tranche Changes; 21/03/2018 – Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 12C; 25/04/2018 – Coty Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler as Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer & Executive Committee Member; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 26/03/2018 – Coty Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS DILUTED – REPORTED $0.10; 21/03/2018 – Coty To Offer Up to $2 B Aggregate Principal Amount of U.S. Dollar Denominated and Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes in Four Series; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY NET REVENUES OF $2,222.7 MLN INCREASED 9.4% AS REPORTED

Whittier Trust Co decreased Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) stake by 6.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co sold 10,933 shares as Oracle Corp Com (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Whittier Trust Co holds 155,483 shares with $8.86M value, down from 166,416 last quarter. Oracle Corp Com now has $183.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 13.52 million shares traded or 7.49% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Has Its Head in the Cloud But Can’t See the Horizon; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested in 53,602 shares. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 1.11% or 2.51M shares. Da Davidson & owns 0.11% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 99,772 shares. Stellar Capital Management Limited, a Arizona-based fund reported 52,767 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe holds 1.31% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 16,968 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 2.34M shares. Shelter Mutual Ins Co holds 3.49% or 214,310 shares in its portfolio. Old National Fincl Bank In has invested 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). St Germain D J owns 182,980 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Sand Hill Global Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 8,482 shares. 205,192 are held by Fund Management. Financial Bank Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 23,709 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Intl Bancshares (Uk) has invested 0.56% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 72,600 were reported by Assets Mgmt Ltd. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has 0.7% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 147,238 shares.

Whittier Trust Co increased Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 7,938 shares to 708,746 valued at $94.94M in 2019Q2. It also upped Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) stake by 4,071 shares and now owns 84,473 shares. Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $55 lowest target. $60.45’s average target is 9.63% above currents $55.14 stock price. Oracle had 24 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $65 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $5900 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Cowen & Co. On Friday, September 27 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 20 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 21.

Among 6 analysts covering Coty (NYSE:COTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Coty has $1700 highest and $900 lowest target. $11.25’s average target is 8.91% above currents $10.33 stock price. Coty had 12 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 29. DA Davidson maintained Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) rating on Friday, August 30. DA Davidson has “Neutral” rating and $10.5000 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 29 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of COTY in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of COTY in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating. DA Davidson maintained the shares of COTY in report on Tuesday, July 2 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold Coty Inc. shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 279.71 million shares or 48.41% less from 542.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Federated Pa stated it has 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0% or 364,824 shares. Moreover, M&T Fincl Bank Corp has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 17,120 shares. Bessemer Grp reported 1,492 shares stake. Andra Ap invested in 0.09% or 235,100 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P holds 0% or 186,234 shares. Kingdon Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 1.65 million shares or 2.18% of their US portfolio. Fil Ltd invested in 87,474 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James & Assocs owns 168,234 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 167,867 were reported by Asset Mngmt One Limited. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 56 shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.08% or 19,631 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 119,433 shares. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 53,223 shares.