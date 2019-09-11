Whittier Trust Co Decreased Lam Research Com (LRCX) Stake as Stock Rose; Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Shareholder Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Holding by $3.72 Million

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp Com (LRCX) by 33.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 5,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 10,965 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, down from 16,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Lam Research Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $234.05. About 402,645 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 31,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 153,370 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16M, up from 121,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $143.03. About 61,902 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,508 are held by Commerce Commercial Bank. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 16,176 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Atika Capital Lc has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 25,102 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc World Markets holds 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 4,159 shares. 42,951 are held by Fjarde Ap. Patten Inc holds 11,229 shares. First Personal Financial Ser, a North Carolina-based fund reported 342 shares. Stifel Finance owns 0.02% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 56,888 shares. Moors & Cabot invested in 0.02% or 2,462 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Corp reported 5 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Bessemer Grp Inc stated it has 4,002 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset stated it has 8,954 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) by 8,580 shares to 48,496 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sibanye Gold Adr (NYSE:SBGL) by 101,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428,300 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited invested 0.04% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Tompkins Fincl Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 402 shares. Hrt Llc invested in 0.39% or 13,950 shares. Tcw Group Inc holds 0.22% or 128,920 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares invested 0.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Citadel Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.02% or 180,874 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 153,775 shares stake. Parnassus Invs Ca has 0.78% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 51,552 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Natl Pension Ser owns 197,679 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Lc holds 27,490 shares. Highland Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Johnson Invest Counsel reported 1,824 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation has invested 0.18% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Amf Pensionsforsakring, Sweden-based fund reported 89,550 shares.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Short Trm Bond (BSV) by 24,826 shares to 72,301 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp Com (NYSE:HES) by 10,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $394.86 million for 19.44 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.