Whittier Trust Co Decreased Its Lkq Com (LKQ) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Post Hldgs (POST) Stock Declined While Harvest Capital Strategies Decreased Its Position by $1.72 Million

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 31.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 15,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 50,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $97.53. About 410,984 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast; 25/05/2018 – POST REPORTS FIRE WITH NO INJURIES AT MICHAEL FOODS PLANT; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Lkq Corp Com (LKQ) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 16,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 26,095 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741,000, down from 42,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Lkq Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88B market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 2.85 million shares traded or 7.24% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust reported 539,192 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 94,828 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.08% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 45,149 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Indexiq Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 6,532 shares. Systematic Mgmt Lp reported 1,011 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 10,437 shares. Harvest Strategies Lc holds 5.39% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 35,000 shares. Global Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 11,690 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 51,737 are owned by Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Earnest Prtn Lc has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 34 shares. Brown Advisory has 26,425 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Alibaba shares pop after earnings beat thanks to e-commerce, cloud as analysts see a big rally ahead – CNBC” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What Analysts Think About Square’s Post-Earnings Prospects – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday – CNBC” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Dow ends 280 points lower as Trump announces additional tariffs on China – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 12,835 shares. Whittier Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 26,095 shares. Westpac Banking has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Ameriprise Fincl has 154,637 shares for 0% of their portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council has 0.03% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Citadel Advsr Lc holds 101,512 shares. Natl Bank Of The West holds 0.05% or 14,202 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability owns 8,453 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 2.33 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.07% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 595,719 shares. First Advsrs Lp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Bell Bancshares reported 0.07% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada reported 18,707 shares. Cornerstone reported 332 shares stake.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackbaud Inc Com (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 4,500 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $797,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assurant Inc Com (NYSE:AIZ) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Emerging Market Equity Etf (VWO).