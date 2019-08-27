Whittier Trust Co Decreased Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Holding; State Street Has Lifted Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stake

Whittier Trust Co decreased Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) stake by 1.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co sold 2,301 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Whittier Trust Co holds 199,318 shares with $31.68 million value, down from 201,619 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc Com now has $112.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $156.91. About 2.51M shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com

State Street Corp increased Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) stake by 3.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Street Corp acquired 215,856 shares as Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)’s stock rose 8.75%. The State Street Corp holds 6.92 million shares with $496.37 million value, up from 6.71 million last quarter. Akamai Technologies Inc now has $14.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $87.85. About 766,175 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 10/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 21/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW BLOCKCHAIN-BASED ONLINE PAYMENT NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN JAPAN DURING FIRST HALF OF 2020; 14/03/2018 – Cramer Remix: Blast from the past Akamai is in a sweet spot for buying; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Rev $668.7M; 10/05/2018 – Acquia Strengthens Leadership Team with Financial and Operations Executive Appointments; 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer and @MarcChaikin’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart $AKAM $WMT; 03/04/2018 – AKAMAI NAMES SCOTT LOVETT AS SVP, GLOBAL WEB SALES; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B CONV NOTES DUE 2025; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – CURRENT LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR FREDERIC V. SALERNO NAMED CHAIRMAN

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 19.52 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co increased Vanguard Shrt (VCSH) stake by 32,154 shares to 207,469 valued at $16.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Roper Inds Inc New Com (NYSE:ROP) stake by 1,920 shares and now owns 3,446 shares. Ishares S&P Small Cap 600 (IJR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.1% or 5,057 shares. Avalon Llc owns 110,779 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 4,186 shares. Reliant Investment Limited Liability Com holds 21,790 shares or 2.71% of its portfolio. Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Com holds 3.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 363,801 shares. The Minnesota-based Northrock Ltd Liability has invested 0.31% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Provise Mgmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,631 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Primecap Management Ca reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bnp Paribas Asset Management invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Zacks Investment has invested 0.28% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Brave Asset Management has 8,864 shares. Maple Capital Mgmt invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Daiwa Sb Investments holds 7,230 shares. Qs Invsts Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Baxter Bros has 41,032 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 19.39% above currents $156.91 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $183 target in Monday, April 22 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital.

Among 6 analysts covering Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Akamai Technologies has $9600 highest and $58 lowest target. $80’s average target is -8.94% below currents $87.85 stock price. Akamai Technologies had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore initiated it with “Hold” rating and $70 target in Thursday, March 21 report. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, March 25 report. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9600 target in Wednesday, July 31 report.

State Street Corp decreased Anthem Inc stake by 1.45M shares to 7.89 million valued at $31.45 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) stake by 53,472 shares and now owns 576,022 shares. Varex Imaging Corp was reduced too.

