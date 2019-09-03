Whittier Trust Co Decreased By $6.38 Million Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake; Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Has 0.99 Sentiment

Whittier Trust Co decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 15.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co sold 30,832 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Whittier Trust Co holds 163,900 shares with $34.06M value, down from 194,732 last quarter. 3M Co now has $88.62B valuation. The stock decreased 2.22% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $158.13. About 1.04 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 74 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 75 sold and decreased their stakes in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust. The institutional investors in our database now own: 50.54 million shares, down from 56.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 46 Increased: 51 New Position: 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Findlay Park Ptnrs Llp has 2.21% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Boys Arnold And accumulated 21,838 shares. 12,271 were reported by Yhb Inv Advsrs. 1,557 are owned by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx has invested 0.69% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 2,870 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. South Carolina-based Colonial Trust Advsrs has invested 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Carderock Capital Incorporated owns 0.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,517 shares. 39,790 are held by Moors Cabot Incorporated. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank invested in 1.29% or 41,961 shares. Guardian LP has 0.39% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Financial Bank Of Mellon has 0.31% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Paradigm Asset Communication Lc has 9,520 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corp holds 4,533 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43B for 15.44 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co increased Roper Inds Inc New Com (NYSE:ROP) stake by 1,920 shares to 3,446 valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Non (ACWX) stake by 21,663 shares and now owns 219,098 shares. Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 12.65% above currents $158.13 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, July 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $199 target in Friday, March 22 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18500 target in Thursday, June 27 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, May 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17200 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 12 by UBS.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260.

Analysts await Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.35 per share. PEI’s profit will be $21.71M for 4.56 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality.

Presima Inc. holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust for 1.41 million shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc owns 106,351 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arrow Investment Advisors Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 62,348 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.16% in the stock. Alpine Global Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 48,769 shares.

