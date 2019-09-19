Whittier Trust Co Boosted Its Position in Texas Instrs Com (TXN) by $784,434 as Stock Value Rose; Sabal Trust Co Has Increased Its Sysco (SYY) Stake by $701,960 as Stock Declined

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 10,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 403,207 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.52M, up from 393,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $78.38. About 1.16 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 6,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 73,091 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.39 million, up from 66,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $128.89. About 860,056 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Mid Cap Etf (VO) by 2,913 shares to 70,847 shares, valued at $11.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machscom (NYSE:IBM) by 2,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,051 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons Discr (XLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coastline Tru has 0.14% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 8,505 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 80,395 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 443,276 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.1% or 143,086 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 22,793 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Beaumont Partners Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Heartland Consultants invested in 0.06% or 2,019 shares. Webster Bancshares N A holds 676 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Omers Administration, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 60,500 shares. Moreover, Hudock Llc has 0.09% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,163 shares. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1,773 shares. 3.06 million were accumulated by Swiss Financial Bank. Holderness Investments holds 0.48% or 9,168 shares in its portfolio. Somerset Grp Inc Ltd Liability invested in 0.97% or 9,986 shares. Cadence Savings Bank Na reported 6,711 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Invest Advsr Limited has 0.32% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 19,061 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 0.12% stake. 20,575 were reported by Rice Hall James And Associate Limited Liability Company. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 113,179 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 125 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management invested in 0.01% or 468 shares. Tiemann Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.16% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Guardian Cap Limited Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,861 shares. Old Republic invested in 584,800 shares or 1.07% of the stock. State Street Corp stated it has 25.16M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Fort Limited Partnership owns 35,035 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Sequent Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Meridian Inv Counsel has 0.12% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 315,820 shares to 10,438 shares, valued at $461,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,542 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).