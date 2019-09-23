Whittier Trust Co Boosted By $762,554 Its Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Position; Marten Transport LTD. (MRTN) Shorts Increased By 45.13%

Whittier Trust Co increased Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) stake by 1.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co acquired 5,486 shares as Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Whittier Trust Co holds 282,973 shares with $39.51M value, up from 277,487 last quarter. Disney Walt Co Com Disney now has $238.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64M shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements

Marten Transport LTD. (NASDAQ:MRTN) had an increase of 45.13% in short interest. MRTN’s SI was 988,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 45.13% from 681,200 shares previously. With 177,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Marten Transport LTD. (NASDAQ:MRTN)’s short sellers to cover MRTN’s short positions. The SI to Marten Transport LTD.’s float is 2.56%. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 318,945 shares traded or 76.21% up from the average. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has declined 4.20% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Marten Transport Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTN); 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 19C; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q OPER REV. $187.0M, EST. $188.5M; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q EPS 19c; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Rev $187M; 07/03/2018 – Marten Transport Declares Dividend of 2.5c; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Net $10.3M; 07/03/2018 Marten Transport Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Marten Transport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Share Price Is Up 98% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “KeyBanc Upgrades Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Analysts More Bullish On TLs, Valuation A Key Reason – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jumps 1% Despite Yield Curve Worries – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Marten Transport, Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:MRTN) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. It operates through four divisions: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. It has a 19.75 P/E ratio. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Marten Transport, Ltd. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.03 million shares or 1.30% less from 37.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. France-based Cap Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.02% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) or 22,894 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 256,242 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Stifel Fincl has 0% invested in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) for 96,319 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 11,895 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 94 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 4.60 million shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation owns 505 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 60,145 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Citadel Advisors Limited Company holds 79,542 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation owns 75,983 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 261,076 were reported by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Com.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.56’s average target is 16.85% above currents $132.27 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, May 7. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, August 20 with “In-Line”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 4. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 19 by Imperial Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regents Of The University Of California stated it has 6,000 shares or 2.42% of all its holdings. Holt Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Co Dba Holt Capital Prns Lp owns 2,175 shares. Columbia Asset Management holds 88,604 shares or 3.26% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company invested in 466,945 shares. Oakwood Capital Management Ca owns 56,097 shares or 3.36% of their US portfolio. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc invested in 0.06% or 17,210 shares. Capwealth Lc reported 1.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Halsey Assoc Ct reported 3.44% stake. Cadence State Bank Na holds 12,173 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jefferies Gp Llc accumulated 46,569 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 10.89M were accumulated by Legal & General Group Public Limited Company. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Limited Co invested in 0.15% or 4,567 shares. Gw Henssler & Assoc Ltd reported 2.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt stated it has 63,562 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings.

Whittier Trust Co decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl A (BRKA) stake by 16 shares to 283 valued at $90.09M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 3,935 shares and now owns 11,880 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr Communication was reduced too.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney, Lennar And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 23 – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Disney walked away from Twitter – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.