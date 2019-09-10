Whitnell & Co Lowered By $336,000 Its Newell Brands (NWL) Position; ZANZIBAR GOLD COMMON SHARES CANADA (ZNZBF) SI Increased By 176.67%

ZANZIBAR GOLD INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ZNZBF) had an increase of 176.67% in short interest. ZNZBF’s SI was 8,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 176.67% from 3,000 shares previously. With 72,300 avg volume, 0 days are for ZANZIBAR GOLD INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ZNZBF)’s short sellers to cover ZNZBF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0949 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Whitnell & Co decreased Newell Brands Inc (NWL) stake by 92.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whitnell & Co sold 22,400 shares as Newell Brands Inc (NWL)’s stock declined 1.11%. The Whitnell & Co holds 1,788 shares with $27,000 value, down from 24,188 last quarter. Newell Brands Inc now has $7.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.36% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $17.82. About 4.34M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands said it would appoint activist investor Carl Icahn’s four nominees to its board immediately; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD REITERATES NWL DISAPPROVAL,CITES DIRECTOR RESIGNATION; 30/04/2018 – Jostens and Philadelphia Eagles to partner on historic championship ring; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ABOUT 50% OF CO’S NEW PORTFOLIO WILL BE LEGACY NEWELL RUBBERMAID BUSINESSES AND ABOUT 50% LEGACY JARDEN BUSINESSES; 08/03/2018 – KEVIN CONROY IS SAID TO RESIGN FROM BOARD OF NEWELL BRANDS; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Urge Shareholders Not To Act On Starboard’s Latest Salvo — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181282: Carlyle Partners VI, L.P.; Newell Brands Inc; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN EXPANDED TO INCLUDE JOSTENS AND PURE FISHING; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands: Andrew Langham to Step Down From Board, Effective Immediately; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – IAN ASHKEN, DOMENICO DE SOLE, MARTIN FRANKLIN, AND JAMES LILLIE ARE COLLECTIVELY WITHDRAWING THEIR NAMES FROM NOMINATION TO NEWELL’S BOARD

Whitnell & Co increased First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) stake by 37,692 shares to 245,590 valued at $6.07M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cigna Corp New stake by 2,431 shares and now owns 13,657 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) was raised too.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $228.31M for 7.96 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity. On Thursday, August 15 TODMAN MICHAEL bought $78,800 worth of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Co Inc accumulated 0.01% or 547,152 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Jane Street Llc invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 0.01% stake. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Commerce Ma owns 3.61 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Proxima Capital Management Ltd has 6.29% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 372,000 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 152,577 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment has invested 0.41% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Voloridge Inv Ltd Llc accumulated 32,978 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Martin Company Tn accumulated 1.26% or 272,452 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 5,262 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Pinebridge Investments LP has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department holds 0% or 21 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Among 3 analysts covering Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Newell Brands has $22 highest and $15 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is -0.84% below currents $17.82 stock price. Newell Brands had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, March 14. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Wells Fargo.

