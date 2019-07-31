Whitnell & Co Increased Its Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stake; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Lifted Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Holding

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) stake by 9.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp acquired 81,820 shares as Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS)’s stock rose 4.62%. The Westfield Capital Management Company Lp holds 946,345 shares with $42.58 million value, up from 864,525 last quarter. Qts Rlty Tr Inc now has $2.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 469,006 shares traded or 10.91% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS HLDR LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS SAYS WITHHOLD ON GRABE; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – PARTNERSHIP ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT FUTURE REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY, BEGINNING IN 2019 AND BEYOND; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC – INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD FOR COMPENSATION COMMITTEE CHAIR WILLIAM GRABE AT MAY 3 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on Apri; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Rev $113.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QTS); 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES PACT BACKING REV GROWTH, PROFITABILITY STARTING IN ’19; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to QTS Shareholders; 20/04/2018 – QTS:GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS OPPOSING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION VOTE

Whitnell & Co increased Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) stake by 8.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whitnell & Co acquired 21,170 shares as Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Whitnell & Co holds 258,544 shares with $4.14 million value, up from 237,374 last quarter. Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt now has $1.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.13. About 510,890 shares traded or 37.20% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 799,777 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life has invested 0.03% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Moreover, Brinker Capital Inc has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Ltd Co reported 0.09% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 0% or 206 shares. Charles Schwab Invest has 0.02% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 290,700 shares. Sit Investment Assoc has 6,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn owns 116,115 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 901,299 shares. Sageworth Tru invested in 438 shares or 0% of the stock. Bbva Compass Comml Bank accumulated 18,359 shares. Granite Inv Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 372,227 shares. Legal General Public Limited reported 168,184 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QTS Realty Trust had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, February 28.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by Baker James C, worth $305,234. THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Thursday, June 20.