Whitnell & Co Has Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $412,830; Valuation Declined; Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Prudential Plc Raised Its Holding by $3.28 Million as Stock Value Rose

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 2,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 26,452 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 27.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 298,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 1.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.50 million, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 7.04M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 60,458 shares to 25,033 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 12,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,189 shares, and cut its stake in Gallagher Aj &Co (NYSE:AJG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 945,735 shares. Burns J W & Communications Ny owns 30,297 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd holds 0.36% or 3.06M shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 79,460 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department invested in 3,995 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Co has invested 0.17% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% or 290,839 shares in its portfolio. 90,715 are owned by Strs Ohio. Georgia-based Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has invested 0.24% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Oakworth Cap invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.16% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Parkside Bankshares And Trust holds 963 shares. Capstone Fincl Advisors Inc accumulated 36,641 shares. Mackenzie has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. 2,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P.. $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. The insider Dev Indraneel bought $147,155. $491,480 worth of stock was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 282 shares to 625 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Western Capital reported 4.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 6,016 shares. Chesley Taft Assocs Limited Co owns 201,177 shares for 2.34% of their portfolio. Amer Rech & Mngmt reported 76,336 shares stake. Autus Asset Lc invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Security Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Markel invested 1.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Oberweis Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.08% or 2,739 shares. Callahan Advisors Lc holds 2.85% or 109,607 shares in its portfolio. Sandhill Capital Partners reported 7,928 shares. Cardinal Capital Management reported 4.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Indiana Trust And Management reported 0.93% stake. 49,926 are owned by Hodges Cap Mngmt. Neumann Cap Ltd invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).