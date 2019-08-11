Whitnell & Co Decreased Fiserv (FISV) Stake by $469,832; Stock Rose; Consolidated Investment Group Holds Position in Equinix (EQIX)

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $552.42. About 491,185 shares traded or 32.67% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 89,691 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 95,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 4.17M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Trust Comm reported 450 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Appleton Ptnrs Ma holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 589 shares. Stephens Ar owns 13,936 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Chartist Ca holds 0% or 563 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership stated it has 0.08% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability owns 1.22M shares. 145,680 were reported by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Com. Australia-based Commonwealth Retail Bank Of has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Company reported 3,699 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv reported 407 shares. Primecap Management Communication Ca owns 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 20,700 shares. Echo Street Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 1.56% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 175,502 shares. Grs Advsr owns 12,200 shares. Freestone Capital Hldgs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10,000 shares to 29,000 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 11,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,858 are owned by Zeke Advisors Lc. Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Ca invested 3.3% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Stifel Financial Corp has invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Amalgamated Bancshares has 0.13% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 60,221 shares. Howland Cap Ltd Llc has 15,004 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Forbes J M Co Ltd Liability Partnership holds 5,725 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Com stated it has 17,686 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt has 378,000 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Indiana Trust Inv Mgmt holds 50,221 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 267,496 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 108 shares stake. Gyroscope Gp Ltd Liability Com invested in 3,924 shares. Chevy Chase Trust invested in 0.12% or 327,444 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 0.32% stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 119,363 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 30.61 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 19,949 shares to 37,849 shares, valued at $757,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 21,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Ark Etf Tr.