Whitnell & Co Has Increased Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position By $398,980; State Street Has Trimmed Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Position By $638,050

Whitnell & Co increased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) stake by 111.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whitnell & Co acquired 19,949 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Whitnell & Co holds 37,849 shares with $757,000 value, up from 17,900 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del now has $46.16B valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 18.54 million shares traded or 37.52% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – TIMING, IMPACT OF FUTURE RATE ADJUSTMENTS, NOT SEEN TO BE MATERIAL TO KMI’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc. 2018 DCF Guidance Affirmed; 17/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION NEEDS TO GO FORWARD: MORNEAU; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan pipeline in bid to save project; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agrees to Work With Canadian Govt to Find Buyer by July 22

State Street Corp decreased Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) stake by 1.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Street Corp sold 63,805 shares as Rowan Companies Plc (RDC)’s stock 0.00%. The State Street Corp holds 4.73M shares with $50.99M value, down from 4.79M last quarter. Rowan Companies Plc now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Rev $211.2M; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – CONTRACT EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN JUNE 2018, CONTINUE FOR ABOUT 100 DAYS; 01/05/2018 – ROWAN COS 1Q REV. $211.2M, EST. $204.9M; 09/05/2018 – MOVES-Rowan Dartington makes two senior appointments; 22/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC – NEW FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL PROVIDE BORROWING CAPACITY OF $955 MLN; 01/05/2018 – ROWAN 1Q LOSS PER SHR 89C, EST. LOSS 82C; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN REPORTS CONTRACT WITH SHELL FOR ROWAN VIKING; 24/04/2018 – David Rowan, Founding Editor-in-Chief of WIRED UK Magazine, to Deliver Opening Keynote on the Future of Digital Health at Futur; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Cos: No Changes to Proposals to Be Voted Upon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews holds 1.00M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has 0.04% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Natl Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.11% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 471,479 shares. Old Point And N A, Virginia-based fund reported 194,750 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 142,651 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated owns 0.29% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 179,697 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Strategic Advisors Ltd owns 28,979 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Focused Wealth Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 734,554 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Hudock Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 4,266 shares. Enterprise Financial Services has 0.02% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 4,256 shares. Ci Investments Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.40 million shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Management Co owns 3.32M shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan had 10 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) on Tuesday, July 30 to “Market Perform” rating. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $20 target in Monday, April 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 8.92% less from 123.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 10,300 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability holds 2,421 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 204,547 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 1.34 million shares. Alpine Assoc Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.09% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Dupont reported 9,485 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). New York-based Jennison Assocs Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Mason Street Advsr Lc owns 67,692 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Assetmark owns 1,227 shares. Regions Financial Corporation owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 183,588 are held by Invesco Limited.

Among 4 analysts covering Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Rowan Companies had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by UBS. The stock of Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Barclays Capital has “Sell” rating and $12 target.

