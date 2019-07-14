Whitnell & Co Has Boosted Position in Cvs Health (CVS); Scopia Capital Management LP Increases Position in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT)

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 6,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,591 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 47,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.01M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28M, up from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 199,582 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 37.15% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT); 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 04/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics and CHDI Foundation Announce a Collaboration on a Small-Molecule Therapeutic for Huntington’s Disease; 09/05/2018 – MK&A BOUGHT BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT CLAUDIA; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc by 1.08M shares to 1.91 million shares, valued at $105.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 595,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 749,538 shares, and cut its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,970 shares to 26,452 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. $198,769 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. MERLO LARRY J had sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73 million on Friday, February 1.