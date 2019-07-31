Whitnell & Co Raised Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $501,960; Riverhead Capital Management Boosted Its Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holding by $345,136 as Market Valuation Declined

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 82.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 282 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 625 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $934.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $9.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1889.47. About 1.91 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Avalara Launches Inventory Report for Amazon FBA Sellers; 26/04/2018 – Amazon failed to disrupt the prescription drug business with Drugstore.com. Could a second try succeed?; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – CO MAY ISSUE ON A PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS UNSECURED COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES UP TO A MAXIMUM AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AT ANY TIME OF $7.0 BLN; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN; 19/04/2018 – Billionaire Bezos Made 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 14/05/2018 – Raven Connected Car Solution Launches on Amazon; 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 22/05/2018 – Amazon product sparks surveillance fears

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 65.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 6,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,462 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $885,000, up from 9,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $68.38. About 676,542 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 14/05/2018 – DRIVERS AT XPO IN ERIE, PA SEEK TEAMSTER REPRESENTATION:UNION; 11/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn holds 125 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.07% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). M&T Natl Bank Corp holds 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 4,710 shares. First Manhattan Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 140,175 shares. Walter & Keenan Consulting Comm Mi Adv stated it has 0.28% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Brown Brothers Harriman And, a New York-based fund reported 699 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 240,000 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Kirr Marbach & Communications Limited Liability Corp In has 138,701 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The owns 178,847 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc reported 290 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 2.18 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 787,132 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 0.02% or 978 shares. Stillwater Cap Advisors Lc holds 64,485 shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 3,100 shares to 1,735 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 2,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,329 shares, and cut its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5.07% or 13,005 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.62% stake. 1,300 are owned by Intact Mgmt. Regentatlantic Lc holds 0.25% or 2,033 shares in its portfolio. First Bank & Trust Tru Of Newtown stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Korea-based Korea Invest has invested 2.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cognios Limited Liability Corp owns 2,375 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 219,553 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Corp owns 21,243 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt owns 27,936 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset accumulated 1,631 shares. Crestwood Advsr Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Quantbot Techs LP holds 0.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,814 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 554,678 shares. 80,000 were reported by Nwi Mngmt Limited Partnership.