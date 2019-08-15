Whitnell & Co Raised Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $318,673; Pentwater Capital Management LP Raised Its Stake in American Airls Group (AAL) by $7.67 Million

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 7,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,046 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 20,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $31.65. About 19.18M shares traded or 93.35% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 1237.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 247,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 267,439 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $25.41. About 9.95M shares traded or 54.90% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 27/03/2018 – American Airlines Adds New Service to Destinations in Mexico and South America; 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BILLION IN CAPEX IN 2018, INCLUDING $1.9 BILLION IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BILLION IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY IS HAVING EFFECT ON ULTRA DISCOUNT CARRIERS; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 26/04/2018 – AAL: 12% FUEL PRICE RISE LAST 2 WEEKS LED TO EPS GUIDE CUT; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 267,440 shares. Northern Tru invested in 4.07M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Davenport Communication Lc holds 11,979 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, New England Research Mgmt has 0.33% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 15,262 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested in 448,357 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 722,977 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr Inc invested in 0% or 23,341 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 79,362 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company holds 21,376 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 1.45M shares. 192,000 were accumulated by Raging Mgmt Lc. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 2.03M shares. Destination Wealth has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 30,500 are owned by Numerixs Inv.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Upwork Inc by 27,903 shares to 33,597 shares, valued at $643,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 69,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,900 shares, and cut its stake in Mesa Air Group Inc.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.20 million activity. Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Shares for $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. PARKER W DOUGLAS had bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $416,250 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J. $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer National Ins Tx invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Beese Fulmer Mgmt holds 0.72% or 83,851 shares. Alethea Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 27,054 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 535,611 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,746 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 19.20 million shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And has 0.23% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 59,366 shares. Farmers Natl Bank owns 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1,373 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.03% or 950 shares. Lee Danner And Bass reported 126,024 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Ltd has invested 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Beacon has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moody State Bank Trust Division holds 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 162,796 shares. Mathes has invested 0.38% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,012 shares to 23,795 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.