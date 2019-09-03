Whitnell & Co Continues to Hold Holding in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI); Mill Road Capital Management Boosted Its Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Holding by $791,398; Stock Declined

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 7,974 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 111.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 19,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 37,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757,000, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. About 6.32M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN TO GIVE FERC COMMENTS DURING PUBLIC COMMENT TIME; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Move Comes as Doubt Hovers Over Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Project; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CO’S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK BY GUARANTEEING TMEP’S ADVANCES; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KINDER MORGAN’S SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau set for emergency summit on pipeline crisis; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan reins in spending on Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – MANY OF RATES SET ON NEGOTIATED RATE ARRANGEMENTS THAT CO BELIEVES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX LAW

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $80,569 activity. Glass Donald L bought $11,550 worth of stock.

More notable recent Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Huttig’s general counsel to exit – St. Louis Business Journal” on January 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. (HBP) CEO Jon Vrabely on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “High Beta, Momentum ETFs & Stocks to Trade in a Market Rally – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2018. More interesting news about Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan Trades Nowhere Close To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,339 shares to 89,691 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.