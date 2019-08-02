Whitnell & Co Boosted By $501,960 Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Lord Abbett & Company Lifted Starbucks Com (SBUX) Holding By $23.87 Million

Lord Abbett & Company increased Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) stake by 47.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lord Abbett & Company acquired 322,610 shares as Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Lord Abbett & Company holds 1.01M shares with $74.90M value, up from 684,940 last quarter. Starbucks Corp Com now has $114.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $95.38. About 8.34 million shares traded or 6.83% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks’ attempts at selling `culture’ comes back to haunt them; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES NATIONWIDE FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCAT; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Rev $6.03B; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial-bias education day; 25/05/2018 – Starbucks: Looking Beyond Near-Term Questions — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands plans C$700 mln Tim Hortons makeover; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks forced to put cancer warning on products; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks Restrooms Now Open to All as Coffee Chain Makes Amends

Whitnell & Co increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 82.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whitnell & Co acquired 282 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Whitnell & Co holds 625 shares with $1.11 million value, up from 343 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $917.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1855.32. About 4.71 million shares traded or 21.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon, NFL reach $130 million streaming deal for Thursday night games; 08/04/2018 – Summers Compares Trump’s Amazon Attack to Italy Under Mussolini; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Targets PayPal Strategy in Forging Bank Partnerships; 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Made Just 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 03/05/2018 – Unlike Amazon, Google doesn’t operate an actual e-commerce marketplace; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 19/03/2018 – Celebrity Fortnite gamer Ninja applauds Amazon’s ‘incredible play’ on Twitch; 12/03/2018 – The Dangers of Selling on Amazon in the AI Era; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India to continue investing heavily in payments business – Mint

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Monday, July 29 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8500 target in Friday, April 26 report. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, July 11. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Friday, April 26. BMO Capital Markets maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, April 26 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, July 26. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank holds 112,747 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs Ltd accumulated 410 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Dana Investment reported 3,850 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.7% or 51,200 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 196,367 shares. Lateef Investment Management Lp invested 4.33% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Davenport & Lc has 0.2% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 216,287 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking invested in 0.31% or 1.13M shares. Cordasco Finance Ntwk reported 575 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust stated it has 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Naples Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.58% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Wagner Bowman Mgmt reported 21,686 shares. Riverpark Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 63,050 shares stake. Baltimore accumulated 5,340 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 15,496 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $26.98 million activity. Varma Vivek C sold 70,364 shares worth $4.93M. The insider CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M.

Lord Abbett & Company decreased Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI) stake by 129,900 shares to 1.82M valued at $36.39M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dave & Busters Entmt Inc Com (NASDAQ:PLAY) stake by 97,523 shares and now owns 275,652 shares. Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK) was reduced too.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “I Was Wrong About Starbucks Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Share Price Has Gained 132%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks Earnings: SBUX Stock Surges as Q3 Profit, Sales Top Guidance – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 19 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Evercore maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. DA Davidson maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight”.