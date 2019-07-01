Whitnell & Co Has Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake as Stock Rose; Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Shareholder Park West Asset Management Upped Holding by $6.68 Million as Stock Price Declined

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 2,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,452 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $139.2. About 2.62M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 741,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.74M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.84M, up from 6.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 52,975 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 6.25% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Provides Updates on Pending Drug Approvals; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES GETS FDA APPROVAL OF MIRATAZ™ (MIRTAZAPINE; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION’S CENTER FOR VETERINARY MEDICINE APPROVED MIRATAZ FOR MANAGEMENT OF WEIGHT LOSS IN CATS; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval Of Mirataz(TM) (mirtazapine Transdermal Ointment) For The Management Of Weight Loss In Cats; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Believes Findings at API Manufacturer Are Minor and Addressable; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: FDA Has No Additional Questions or Requests for Regarding Submission; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES – GOT RESPONSE FROM FDA FOR CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, & CONTROLS TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV FOR CONTROL OF FEVER IN HORSES; 30/05/2018 – KindredBio Announces Positive Results from Pilot Effectiveness Study of KIND-014 for the Treatment of Gastric Ulcers in Horses; 29/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA SAYS APPROVAL IS PENDING PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION

