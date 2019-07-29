Whitnell & Co Has Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding as Share Value Rose; Juniper Networks (JNPR) Stake Has Increased by Fil Ltd

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 2,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,452 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.89 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 11.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 678,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.37 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.60M, up from 5.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.68. About 5.33M shares traded or 57.68% up from the average. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 3.89% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q EPS 10c; 09/03/2018 – Eucom: U.S. European commander visits troops participating in Juniper Cobra 2018; 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022; 13/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Digital Transformation & IoT to Drive Cybersecurity Spend to $134 Billion Annually by 2022; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Juniper Networks Will Showcase Simplicity in Engineering at 20th Edition of MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress; 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director; 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper; 23/03/2018 – JUNIPER NETWORKS NAMES MANOJ LEELANIVAS CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.34 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Valley Investors Lc has 632,474 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9,673 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Lc holds 30,144 shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 49,657 shares or 0.65% of the stock. 4.36M are owned by Neuberger Berman. Nelson Roberts has 0.22% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,217 shares. Peak Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Colorado-based fund reported 12,199 shares. The California-based Fort Point Cap Prtn Ltd Co has invested 0.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mcdaniel Terry Company has invested 4.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Horan Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,899 shares. Diligent Investors Limited reported 0.65% stake. Money Management Ltd Liability accumulated 31,574 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc owns 64,969 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Lincluden Mngmt Limited has invested 0.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 21,170 shares to 258,544 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) by 5,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $461,027 activity. Miller Kenneth Bradley had sold 7,000 shares worth $182,000 on Friday, February 1. Koley Bikash sold $177,525 worth of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) on Wednesday, January 30.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 4,735 shares to 195,226 shares, valued at $13.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 7,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 481,127 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).