Whitnell & Co Has Cut Its Stake in Newell Brands (NWL) as Market Valuation Declined; Expeditors International Of Wa (EXPD) Shares Declined While Confluence Investment Management Has Increased Stake by $757,200

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Expeditors International Of Wa (EXPD) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 10,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 251,592 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10M, up from 241,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Expeditors International Of Wa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 238,211 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 92.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 22,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1,788 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27,000, down from 24,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 3.22M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Newell starts auctioning assets ahead of investor face-off; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Proceeds With Proxy Fight at Newell Despite Icahn Deal; 23/04/2018 – Cramer walks back negative Newell call after proxy fight ends, gives blessing to buy; 05/04/2018 – Contigo Introduces Fashion-Forward Stainless Steel Couture Collection Water Bottle; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Carlyle’s Novolex in lead to acquire Newell Brands’ Waddington; 16/03/2018 – ICAHN HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH STARBOARD ON NEWELL STAKE; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – EXPANDED PLAN TO GENERATE ABOUT $10 BLN IN AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS; 04/05/2018 – Newell Finds Waddington Buyer and Puts More Brands up for Sale–Update; 06/04/2018 – NEWELL IS SAID TO START AUCTIONING ASSETS AHEAD OF MEETING: NYP; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS CURRENT SITUATION AT NEWELL ‘UNACCEPTABLE’

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK) by 4,812 shares to 317,434 shares, valued at $62.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 545,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.81M shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

