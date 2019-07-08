Whitnell & Co Has Cut Mcdonalds (MCD) Position as Stock Price Rose; Dsc Advisors LP Cut Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) as Valuation Rose

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 2,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,795 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, down from 25,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 344,190 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s Plans 200 New Restaurants in Nordic Expansion; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 1%-2% in U.S; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 210,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.15. About 1.44 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 07/03/2018 – DELTA SEES ADDED DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS ON WINTER STORM; 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN FILING WITH U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 05/04/2018 – Sears Holding, Delta Air hit by customer data breach at tech firm; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT FILING; 23/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines may outfit some employees with ‘wearable robotics’; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Prpsd Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’; 04/04/2018 – DELTA: SOME [24]7.AI CUSTOMER INFO MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 22/05/2018 – POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 465.5 MLN RUPEES VS 1.87 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. 21,000 shares were sold by West W Gilbert, worth $1.06M on Friday, February 8. BLAKE FRANCIS S bought $249,743 worth of stock or 5,185 shares.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on July, 11. They expect $2.16 EPS, up 22.03% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.77 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 6.85 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 282 shares to 625 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) by 5,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. 30,000 shares valued at $5.41M were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. 1,328 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A.. 22,036 shares were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane, worth $3.99M. Henry Daniel sold 3,036 shares worth $537,767.