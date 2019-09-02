Whitnell & Co Has Lowered Its Position in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $380,268 as Valuation Rose; Dominion Res Va New Com (D) Position Has Raised by Blue Edge Capital Llc

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 2,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 23,795 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, down from 25,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $217.97. About 2.73M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 20/03/2018 – NLRB: Proposed Settlement Agreements Presented in McDonald’s USA, LLC, et. al; 06/04/2018 – @vincerCFO The exchanges are for profit, publicly traded companies. They basically have the same incentives & disincentives as McDonald’s. In my view, they should be stripped of their sovereign immunity for regulatory failings; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video); 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com (D) by 0.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 8 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 16,332 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 billion, up from 16,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.62 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 3,000 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $776.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,544 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.13% or 665,051 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 405 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1,416 shares. 20,836 are held by Zeke Capital Advsr Lc. First Interstate Savings Bank owns 3,283 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,746 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp reported 182,267 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc reported 104 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 7,330 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Provise Management Ltd Liability Co owns 17,614 shares. South State Corp has 0.36% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lipe And Dalton holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,043 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorporation invested in 105,765 shares. 8,839 were reported by Verity Asset Mgmt. Nomura Asset holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 231,806 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 59% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 68% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dominion Energy’s Dividend Needs Clarification – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 28% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Dividend Investors Making A Mistake With GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK, worth $149,998.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb & Williams holds 34,966 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.33% or 465,000 shares. Hartford Investment Com holds 101,633 shares. Acropolis Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Zebra Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,963 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pure Advsrs Inc has 0.05% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,473 shares. Wellington Shields Management Lc holds 4,266 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsr reported 2.41% stake. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 4,387 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 24,000 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Dana Investment Advsrs Inc owns 14,245 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il reported 260,233 shares. Hodges Management has 0.06% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr owns 50 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Co reported 26,474 shares stake.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 24.55 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MKM On McDonald’s: The Future Is Now – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: ROKU, PINS, NFLX, MCD – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Forbes.com published: “McDonald’s: Why Did The Stock Double In 4 Years? – Forbes” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy McDonald’s, A Dividend Aristocrat For Total Return And Declared Dividend Increase Expected In September – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like McDonald’s Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCD) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fd (JRS) by 31,047 shares to 185,635 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN).