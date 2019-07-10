Whitnell & Co Has Raised By $338,720 Its Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stake; D-E Shaw & Company Has Cut By $4.53 Million Its Q2 Hldgs (QTWO) Position

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) stake by 92.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 65,655 shares as Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO)’s stock rose 10.96%. The D-E Shaw & Company Inc holds 5,459 shares with $378,000 value, down from 71,114 last quarter. Q2 Hldgs Inc now has $3.73B valuation. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $79.1. About 490,586 shares traded or 2.13% up from the average. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 28.66% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.23% the S&P500.

Whitnell & Co increased Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) stake by 8.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whitnell & Co acquired 21,170 shares as Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Whitnell & Co holds 258,544 shares with $4.14M value, up from 237,374 last quarter. Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt now has $1.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 379,727 shares traded or 0.33% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.08 million activity. $1.80 million worth of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) was sold by Flake Matthew P on Friday, February 1. Shares for $279,850 were sold by Breeden John E on Thursday, January 24.

Among 9 analysts covering Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Q2 Holdings had 13 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust upgraded Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) rating on Friday, March 1. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $84 target. The rating was downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral” on Thursday, February 14. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. DA Davidson downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $52 target in Friday, February 15 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Wednesday, January 23. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased Tg Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) stake by 200,553 shares to 273,567 valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (NYSE:F) stake by 4.30M shares and now owns 5.59M shares. Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold QTWO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 0.01% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 1,977 shares. Massachusetts Finance Com Ma holds 363,727 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2,250 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Principal Financial Group has invested 0% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Needham Invest Ltd Co owns 0.66% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 28,000 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 3,330 shares. Alkeon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 124,076 shares. 10,000 were accumulated by Bbr Prns Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Macquarie Gp Ltd has 0.16% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 1.36M shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 3,055 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 24,518 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 4,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.21 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Q2 Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. The insider THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515. 40,000 Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares with value of $633,200 were bought by Baker James C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Fin Services Of The Southwest Tx invested in 0.12% or 25,713 shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.17% or 125,415 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). New York-based Tocqueville Asset LP has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). First Republic Investment Management invested in 0.01% or 111,373 shares. Coe Capital Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.46% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Northern Trust Corp holds 14,182 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,800 were reported by Citigroup. Suntrust Banks owns 18,227 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Services Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 364,468 shares. 10,000 were accumulated by Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Com. Cohen Steers stated it has 439,276 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc has invested 0.05% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). B Riley Wealth Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 18,665 shares.

