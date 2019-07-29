Whitnell & Co Has Decreased Its Position in Fiserv (FISV) by $469,832; Baillie Gifford & Company Has Raised Its Holding in National Instruments (NATI) by $1.72 Million as Stock Price Declined

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,691 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, down from 95,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.64. About 29.29 million shares traded or 645.11% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in National Instruments Corp (NATI) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 39,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 833,267 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.96 million, up from 794,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in National Instruments Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 430,810 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 1.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 20/03/2018 – NI Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments to Host Investor Conference at NlWeek; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Reaffirms 2Q Guidance for Revenue and Earnings; 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVlEW 2018; 20/03/2018 – Nl Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 08/05/2018 – Nl Releases New Infrastructure for Deployed Systems Management; 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVIEW 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ National Instruments Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NATI); 27/04/2018 – National Instruments Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “14 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Total System Services Surged 57.8% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 07/26/2019: FISV,FII,CUBE – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Fiserv Enables Digital Delivery of Consumer Bills Via Mobile Wallet – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $337.50M for 30.42 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NATI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Instruments Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NI Modernizes Teaching Solution With Updates to NI ELVIS III – Business Wire” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What We Think Of National Instruments Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:NATI) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

