Whitnell & Co Upped Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by $344,659; Atmos Energy (ATO) Shareholder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Decreased Its Holding as Stock Rose

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 6,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,591 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 47,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.47. About 3.72 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 51.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 17,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,133 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 33,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $107.09. About 283,254 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO)

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ATO’s profit will be $84.23M for 37.18 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.44% negative EPS growth.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) by 32,541 shares to 66,387 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 17,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 2,193 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 3,035 shares. Dean Assocs Ltd Llc owns 0.15% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 9,808 shares. Lord Abbett Communication Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Colony Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has 18,910 shares. Amp Cap Invsts holds 332,256 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru reported 0.01% stake. Asset Mngmt One Com reported 0.07% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Cohen Steers Incorporated reported 1.42M shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0% or 31,211 shares. Omers Administration reported 0.07% stake. Oakbrook Investments Ltd holds 0.03% or 5,460 shares in its portfolio. Field & Main Natl Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 720 shares. Captrust invested in 355 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 9,766 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants Invests stated it has 278,178 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Bahl And Gaynor reported 0.01% stake. Homrich And Berg has invested 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Factory Mutual Insur holds 0.64% or 996,388 shares. Nebraska-based Westchester Capital has invested 2.45% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability has 4,349 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based St Germain D J has invested 1.57% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Davenport Company Llc holds 1.79 million shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 9,518 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Company invested in 0% or 597 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited has 91,286 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Tctc Ltd has invested 1.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Credit Suisse Ag reported 2.29 million shares stake. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 9,971 shares in its portfolio.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,339 shares to 89,691 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.