Whitnell & Co Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Trimmed as Share Value Declined; As Walmart (WMT) Market Value Rose, Thompson Investment Management Cut Its Stake by $448,916

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 65.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 4,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 2,488 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 7,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 10.52 million shares traded or 79.94% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 26/03/2018 – Caixin: Walmart Closes Doors to Alipay in Western China; 10/04/2018 – WALMART AND POSTMATES TEAM UP TO EXPAND RETAILER’S ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY NET SALES $121,630 MLN VS $116,526 MLN; 10/04/2018 – WALMART WALMART & POSTMATES TEAM UP TO EXPAND RETAILER’S ONLINE; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO Confirms Walmart to Buy Control of India’s Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – Walmart: Supports Flipkart Ambition to Transition Into Publicly Listed, Majority-Owned Unit; 18/04/2018 – WALMART TO DOUBLE EV CHARGING SITES TO TOTAL OVER 1000; 16/03/2018 – WALMART DEAL MAY PUSH THE VALUATION OF FLIPKART TO ABOUT $20 BILLION, UP FROM ABOUT $12 BILLION LAST YEAR- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 03/05/2018 – FlapJacked Mighty Muffins Nationally Available In Walmart Baking Aisles

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 2,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 26,452 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 4.80 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 7,411 shares to 28,046 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fd (JRS) by 31,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ii Vi Inc Com (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 26,325 shares to 110,770 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc C (NYSE:LL) by 67,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New Com.