Whitnell & Co Cut Newell Brands (NWL) Position as Shares Declined; As Prothena Plc (PRTA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Scopia Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 92.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 22,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,788 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27,000, down from 24,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 2.17M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – NOW EXPECTS BOTH FY 2018 NORMALIZED DILUTED SHR & OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE TOWARDS LOWER END OF FULL YEAR GUIDANCE RANGE; 17/04/2018 – Starboard Value’s Jeffrey Smith: Newell Brands is ‘extremely undervalued’; 16/04/2018 – Buy or sell Newell Brands, $NWL? @JimCramer warns the current proxy fight has very limited upside; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN CALLS NEWELL’S ICAHN AGREEMENT A `DEAL WITH THE DEVIL’; 07/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEWELL BRANDS IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Expanded Plan to Generate About $10B After-Tax Proceeds; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Has 6.9% Newell Stake; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Starboard to End Proxy Fight (Video); 20/03/2018 – Starboard Operating Income Belief for Newell ‘Based on Actions That Should Be Within Management’s Control’; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – IAN ASHKEN, DOMENICO DE SOLE, MARTIN FRANKLIN, AND JAMES LILLIE ARE COLLECTIVELY WITHDRAWING THEIR NAMES FROM NOMINATION TO NEWELL’S BOARD

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 87.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 4.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28 million, down from 4.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $385.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.68. About 130,513 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 42.74% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 23/04/2018 – WOODFORD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS WILL BE WORKING WITH PROTHENA CORP ON ITS STRATEGY BEYOND ITS PRONTO TRIAL INVESTIGATING NEOD001 IN AL AMYLOIDOSIS; 08/05/2018 – PROTHENA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.26, EST. LOSS/SHR 96C; 23/04/2018 – $PRTA Cardiac best response worse in drug arm vs. placebo arm: 39.4% vs. 47.6%; 23/04/2018 – RT @JChatterleyBBG: Credit to @muddywatersre on this one, @BloombergTV I/v from 2017 – Carson Block questioning $PRTA value; 23/04/2018 – Top 3 stories today — Prothena’s lead drug NEOD001 just imploded in 2 late-stage studies – and there’s nothing left to salvage $PRTA (kaboom); 23/04/2018 – Prothena Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION- COLLABORATION INCLUDES POTENTIAL LICENSE PAYMENTS, MILESTONES, PLUS ADDITIONAL ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM LICENSED PROGRAMS FOR CO; 20/03/2018 – Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA; 23/04/2018 – $PRTA halting development of NEOD001, stock indicating down ~60%. MW was first to question drug’s efficacy in June last year; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA : DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

Analysts await Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.42 from last year’s $-0.98 per share. After $-0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Prothena Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold PRTA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.36% less from 27.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,830 are held by Citigroup Inc. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 53,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Platinum holds 161,846 shares. 215,894 were accumulated by Pinnacle Associate. Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc) has 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Blackrock Incorporated invested in 3.33 million shares or 0% of the stock. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Inc has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.19M shares. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 99 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 14,088 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Orbimed Advsr stated it has 0.46% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). 26,367 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Whittier Tru invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Wellington Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.20M shares.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 56.10% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.82 per share. NWL’s profit will be $152.31 million for 10.38 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.14% EPS growth.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 282 shares to 625 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 7,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).