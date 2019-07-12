Whitnell & Co Has Increased Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $318,673; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder West Chester Capital Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $381,555

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $140.11. About 5.66M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 7,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,046 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 20,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 9.24 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.47 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.99% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 40,337 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Middleton & Ma owns 36,448 shares. Peak Asset Management Ltd reported 0.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 1.41% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4.92 million shares. Mngmt Pro reported 649 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Signaturefd Limited Co holds 0.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 41,068 shares. Huntington Financial Bank holds 1.37% or 591,299 shares. Bartlett & Co Limited Co reported 228,639 shares. 146,774 are owned by Kanawha Ltd Co. Alps holds 273,116 shares. Northeast Invest Management reported 235,455 shares. The California-based Osborne Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 13.58 million shares.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10M and $47.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,339 shares to 89,691 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Cap Management holds 0.19% or 22,761 shares. Jacobs & Ca holds 121,469 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Country Trust National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability holds 753 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kings Point Cap Mgmt accumulated 282 shares. Motco holds 0.28% or 63,905 shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Pa stated it has 0.79% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Community Tru And Inv has 0.69% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gfs Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 7,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Sigma Invest Counselors owns 23,199 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 712,186 are owned by Aviva Public Ltd Company. First City has 7,773 shares. Atlanta Cap Management Communications L L C reported 52,541 shares stake. Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 12,484 shares.