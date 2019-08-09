Whitnell & Co Decreased Fiserv (FISV) Stake by $469,832 as Valuation Rose; As Chevron New (CVX) Share Value Rose, Holder Wright Investors Service Raised Stake

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 89,691 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 95,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $104.4. About 1.18M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 67.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 6,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 16,536 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 9,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $122.4. About 2.14M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 2.61M shares. Stevens Mngmt Lp invested 0.44% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tiemann Investment Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Inspirion Wealth Advisors has invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Chemical Comml Bank reported 78,258 shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Co has 11,492 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 826,221 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Windward Mngmt Ca holds 18,045 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Aviance Limited Liability holds 0.78% or 42,331 shares. Windsor Ltd holds 9,166 shares. 427,368 were reported by Arizona State Retirement. Hawaii-based Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.6% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fcg Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cordasco holds 0.03% or 244 shares. Asset Mgmt One invested in 0.67% or 1.00M shares.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,808 shares to 61,636 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,487 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Raymond James Na has 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 5,145 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.12% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability reported 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wexford Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.74% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 430,272 shares. First Tru Com reported 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Chase Investment Counsel has 45,934 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 23,476 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 123,717 shares. Fdx Inc holds 0.05% or 13,703 shares. Daiwa Sb Ltd holds 12,830 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.09% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 20,700 shares. Blair William Il has 1.63 million shares. Bokf Na invested 0.26% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.40 million for 30.35 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB) by 7,587 shares to 24,577 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).