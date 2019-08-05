Whitnell & Co Continues to Hold Holding in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS); As Carlisle Cos (CSL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Vulcan Value Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $11.96 Million

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 28.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 98,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 244,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.97M, down from 342,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 222,573 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 25.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 4,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 22,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 18,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $83.55. About 1.23M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture Sitting pretty; 09/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Reminds Regulated Entities of Anti-Terrorism Transaction Monitoring Regulation Certification Deadline; 15/05/2018 – Court Ruling on $10B Online Sports Betting Market puts DFS operators into overdrive; 25/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ANNOUNCES NEXT PHASE OF NEW YORK’S EXPANDED PARTICIPATION IN STATE-BASED NMLS PLATFORM,; 22/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Fourth Major Insurer to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS: WILLIAM PENN FINED $6.3M FOR IMPROPER REINSURANCE DEALS; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.4% as of Feb 28; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-off Rate 3.6% as of Feb 28; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS:PAXOS TRUST CAN OFFER BANKCHAIN PRECIOUS METALS PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL NET CHARGE-OFF RATE, EXCLUDING PURCHASED CREDIT-IMPAIRED LOANS, INCREASED 48 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YR TO 3.17%

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32M for 14.78 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.57 million activity. 30,255 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) shares with value of $3.63M were sold by KOCH D CHRISTIAN. The insider ROBERTS DAVID A sold $438,615.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 566,696 shares to 8.37 million shares, valued at $149.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 771,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 22,400 shares to 1,788 shares, valued at $27,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.