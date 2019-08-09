Whitnell & Co Raised Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Holding By $323,192; 4 Analysts Bullish AGCO (AGCO)

Among 8 analysts covering Agco (NYSE:AGCO), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Agco had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 6. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $7500 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. See AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Downgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Upgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $66.0000 New Target: $77.0000 Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $65.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

06/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $65.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $76 Maintain

Whitnell & Co increased Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) stake by 25.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whitnell & Co acquired 4,552 shares as Discover Finl Svcs (DFS)’s stock rose 10.65%. The Whitnell & Co holds 22,685 shares with $1.61 million value, up from 18,133 last quarter. Discover Finl Svcs now has $27.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $84.63. About 2.09M shares traded or 4.97% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 29/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF NEW YORK STATE-CHARTERED BANK; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE CEO FILBY COMMENTS ON U.K. MARKET IN INTERVIEW; 24/04/2018 – AlphaStreak Develops First Ever March Madness DFS Bracketology Tournament Contest; 16/05/2018 – Discover Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – UK’s DFS Furniture CEO Ian Filby to retire; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors; 06/03/2018 Sportito Becomes First DFS Provider to Launch Chatbot

The stock increased 1.91% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $73.16. About 606,331 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – AGCO Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY EPS $3.65; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $536,715 activity. Shares for $322,215 were sold by COLLAR GARY L on Friday, February 15. Smith Lucinda B sold $214,500 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold AGCO Corporation shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Management, Colorado-based fund reported 12,488 shares. Td Asset has 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 4,600 shares. Olstein Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 250,440 shares. Marco Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 17,900 shares stake. Northpointe Lc has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Lpl Financial Ltd Llc has 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.08% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.02% or 96,182 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.22M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amg Funds Limited Co holds 10,327 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Hilltop invested in 6,352 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 1.37M shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 157,372 shares.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.77 billion. The firm offers tractors, including high horsepower tractors that are used on larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses. It has a 15.24 P/E ratio. It also provides combines that are used in harvesting grain crops; and application equipment, including self-propelled, three- and four-wheeled vehicles and related equipment for use in the application of liquid and dry fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, as well as for after crops emerge from the ground.

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AGCO Reports Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Is Agco (AGCO) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AGCO Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AGCO Corporation (AGCO) CEO Martin Richenhagen on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AGCO’s Remarkable Breakout – AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial has $9600 highest and $80 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is 7.92% above currents $84.63 stock price. Discover Financial had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by JMP Securities. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, July 30. RBC Capital Markets reinitiated Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) rating on Friday, May 3. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $9600 target. Bank of America initiated the shares of DFS in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. Nomura maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, July 8.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover: What Was Good Became Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover Financial Services declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 645,317 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 118,702 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 203,733 shares. Company Of Vermont reported 1,290 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd reported 0.03% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Turtle Creek Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 3.4% or 622,000 shares. 2,600 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited stated it has 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Meiji Yasuda Asset holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 21,905 shares. Clear Harbor Asset holds 0.06% or 4,030 shares in its portfolio. 12,386 were reported by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma. Strategic Glob Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.57% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 5,083 were reported by Gideon Advsrs. Monetary Mngmt Grp invested in 9,750 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 481 shares in its portfolio.