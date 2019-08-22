Whitnell & Co Has Raised Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL)

Whitnell & Co increased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) stake by 111.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whitnell & Co acquired 19,949 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Whitnell & Co holds 37,849 shares with $757,000 value, up from 17,900 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del now has $46.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.39. About 13.96M shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CO’S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – DEAL WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON CONSOL BALANCE SHEET, EXPECT KMI’S ABOUT 70 PCT SHARE OF AFTER TAX PROCEEDS TO BE ABOUT US$2.0 BLN; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CANADA MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT FIT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE, EXPECT TO CONTINUE FUNDING ALL GROWTH CAPITAL THROUGH OPERATING CASH FLOWS; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS WORKING TO MAKE SURE ‘IN SHORT ORDER’ THAT THE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Limited Conference Call Advisory

Among 3 analysts covering Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Collegium Pharmaceutical has $35 highest and $22 lowest target. $25.33’s average target is 111.79% above currents $11.96 stock price. Collegium Pharmaceutical had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, March 4. SunTrust initiated the shares of COLL in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) earned “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, August 8. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of COLL in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, March 8. See Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.84% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.96. About 257,298 shares traded. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) has declined 40.89% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500. Some Historical COLL News: 10/04/2018 – Collegium at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/03/2018 – COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL – BELIEVE EXISTING CASH RESOURCES WILL FUND OPER EXPENSES, DEBT SERVICE AND CAPEX REQUIREMENTS INTO 2020; 09/05/2018 – COLLEGIUM – BELIEVE EXISTING CASH RESOURCES, WITH EXPECTED CASH INFLOWS TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, DEBT SERVICE, CAPEX NEEDS AT LEAST INTO 2020; 19/03/2018 – COLLEGIUM NAMES SHIRLEY KUHLMANN AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 07/05/2018 – Collegium at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Collegium Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 27/03/2018 – Pernix Therapeutics to Resume Distribution of 20mg Dosage Strength of Zohydro ER (hydrocodone Bitartrate) With BeadTek on March 28; 10/05/2018 – Collegium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – COLLEGIUM TO HOST CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDE CORPORATE UPDATE

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. The company has market cap of $403.68 million. It offers Xtampza, an oral formulation of oxycodone, for the management of pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops Onsolis, a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl film indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older.

More notable recent Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Collegium Pharmaceutical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) CEO Joe Ciaffoni on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron Solutions, Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2200 highest and $20 lowest target. $21’s average target is 2.99% above currents $20.39 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 10 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 30. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Monday, April 1 to “Hold”.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Cashes Out of Canada – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Trades Nowhere Close To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan’s Gulf LNG project wins U.S. approval for exports – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

