Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Was Downgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann; Brixmor Property Group Has 1.29 Sentiment

Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 134 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 104 sold and reduced stakes in Brixmor Property Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 287.58 million shares, up from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Brixmor Property Group Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 73 Increased: 83 New Position: 51.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)‘s stock was lowered to a Neutral by equity research analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann, who have a target price per share of $20.0000 on WLL. The firm’s Buy rating is no longer valid.

Real Estate Management Services Llc holds 6.9% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. for 598,400 shares. Presima Inc. owns 2.09 million shares or 5.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Centerbridge Partners L.P. has 2.52% invested in the company for 998,392 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cbre Clarion Securities Llc has invested 2.3% in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc., a California-based fund reported 8.46 million shares.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.65 billion. As of March 31, 2013, the firm owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. It has a 16.04 P/E ratio. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC.

The stock increased 1.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.98. About 3.66M shares traded or 38.26% up from the average. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) has risen 9.52% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Whiting Petroleum has $59 highest and $1900 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 95.14% above currents $17.68 stock price. Whiting Petroleum had 20 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3000 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of WLL in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 13.