Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Reaches $8.64 After 6.00% Up Move; British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Had 0 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering British Land Co PLC (LON:BLND), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. British Land Co PLC has GBX 620 highest and GBX 500 lowest target. GBX 575.25’s average target is 4.55% above currents GBX 550.2 stock price. British Land Co PLC had 32 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 14 report. JP Morgan maintained British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 4 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, June 17 by Peel Hunt. See British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) latest ratings:

The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 8.95% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 2.86 million shares traded. Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has declined 64.53% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WLL News: 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO SEVENTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM SEES FY PRODUCTION 11 TO 11.5 MMBOE; 30/04/2018 – Whiting Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $35; 21/03/2018 Whiting Petroleum Redtail asset dataroom opens this week; RBC advising – CEO [15:05 GMT21 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 11/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP – UNIT MAY INCREASE AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF LOANS UNDER THE CREDIT AGREEMENT BY UP TO $1.25 BLN; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY SUBJECT TO AN INITIAL BORROWING BASE OF $2.4 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Whiting Petroleum at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A B3 RATING TO PERMIAN PRODUCTION’S TERM LOANThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $788.82 million company. It was reported on Sep, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $9.16 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WLL worth $47.33 million more.

Analysts await Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 91.30% or $0.84 from last year’s $0.92 per share. WLL’s profit will be $7.30M for 27.00 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by Whiting Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.57% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Whiting Petroleum has $40 highest and $800 lowest target. $21.36’s average target is 147.22% above currents $8.64 stock price. Whiting Petroleum had 25 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has “In-Line” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Imperial Capital. The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, May 2. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, August 16. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 10 by Bank of America. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company has market cap of $788.82 million. It sells gas and oil to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. It has a 3.16 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres.

Another recent and important British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019.

The British Land Company PLC engages in managing, financing, and developing commercial property in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 5.11 billion GBP. The Company’s property portfolio comprises retail warehouses, super stores, town shopping centers, department stores, high street shops, retail parks, and supermarkets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.